Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $4.56 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

