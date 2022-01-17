Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,000. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,242.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,427.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

