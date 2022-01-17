Morgan Stanley Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €45.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €45.00 ($51.14) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on G1A. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.38 ($47.02).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A traded down €0.68 ($0.77) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €42.87 ($48.72). 437,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €45.70 and its 200 day moving average is €40.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a 1-year high of €48.55 ($55.17).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.