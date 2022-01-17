Morgan Stanley Downgrades AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) to Underweight

AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ALFA stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $73.09. 6,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320. AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF has a one year low of $69.45 and a one year high of $89.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:ALFA) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 6.97% of AlphaClone Alternative Alpha ETF worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

