Morgan Stanley Raises TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Price Target to €15.50

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($17.05) to €15.50 ($17.61) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of TeamViewer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TMVWY stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.