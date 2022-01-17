MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

MOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after buying an additional 770,491 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $704,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.37). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

