Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOS. UBS Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.61.

MOS stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

