Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Raised by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after purchasing an additional 239,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $251.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $167.07 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

