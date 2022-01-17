Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Shares Down 82.6%

Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM)’s share price fell 82.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 1,958,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,520,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.88 ($0.04).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £5.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.

Mporium Group Company Profile (LON:MPM)

Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Mporium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mporium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.