mStable USD Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.08 million and approximately $95,710.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,164.06 or 0.99828234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00092871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00032154 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00039624 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.97 or 0.00703113 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

