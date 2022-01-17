Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 84 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of United Therapeutics worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 171,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,474 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,845,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,726 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR opened at $213.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average of $197.26. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

