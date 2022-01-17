Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

