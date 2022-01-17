Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Middleby worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Middleby by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.88.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $197.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.