Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.48. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.76 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.