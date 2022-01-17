Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,008 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,507,000 after acquiring an additional 554,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,903,000 after acquiring an additional 461,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after acquiring an additional 421,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after acquiring an additional 214,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $112.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

