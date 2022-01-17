Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,685,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $227.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

