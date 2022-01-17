MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

