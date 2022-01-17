Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $28.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSSC. increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.