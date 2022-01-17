National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from 1,120.00 to 1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $764.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

