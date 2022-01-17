Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,311 shares during the period. Neogen comprises approximately 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Neogen worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 179.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,600. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

