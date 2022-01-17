NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s (NASDAQ:NRSN) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

NeuroSense Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NRSN) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 18th. NeuroSense Therapeutics had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRSN opened at $2.75 on Monday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.70.

