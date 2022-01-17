Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $528.28 million and $5.70 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 535,923,650 coins and its circulating supply is 535,923,056 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

