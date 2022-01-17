New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of MannKind worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 19.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MannKind by 11.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in MannKind by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MannKind by 21.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MannKind alerts:

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.77. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.