New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $788,000 Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Kaman worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KAMN opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $58.86.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.34%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

