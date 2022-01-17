New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $826,000 Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 139,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

