New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,504 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,504 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 48.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,944 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $638,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,651 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $17.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

