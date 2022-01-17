New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,157 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $9,363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 30.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after purchasing an additional 447,127 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.75. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

