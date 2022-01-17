New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 52,551 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,551 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

