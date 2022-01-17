New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,507 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of S&T Bancorp worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STBA opened at $33.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

