Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $5,547.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

