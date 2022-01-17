NEXT.coin Hits One Day Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,026.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.08 or 0.00894874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00261794 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000957 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00025887 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004099 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.