Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Financial Comparison

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and HUYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HUYA $1.67 billion 1.01 $135.50 million $0.74 9.66

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nextdoor and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 1 1 0 2.50 HUYA 3 1 5 0 2.22

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of 13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.68%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $16.93, suggesting a potential upside of 136.71%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A N/A N/A HUYA 9.98% 11.24% 8.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HUYA beats Nextdoor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

