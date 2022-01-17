NFTify Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,574.00 (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $992,220.44 and approximately $18,574.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00061985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00069946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.88 or 0.07643283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.90 or 0.99868586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00069069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007754 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

