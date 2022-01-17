Nicholas Lyons Buys 2,950 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($27,469.80).

PHNX stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 683 ($9.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,958. The stock has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.38). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 654.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 657.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHNX. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.72) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.86) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 766.33 ($10.40).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

