NinePointTwo Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,802 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.96. 601,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,790. The company has a market cap of $858.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.