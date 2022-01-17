NinePointTwo Capital LLC Invests $101,000 in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 177.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2,675.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 875,998 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 568,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 458,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BW stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.99. 29,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,890. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

BW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

