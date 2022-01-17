Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 33.2% in December

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $57.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Nintendo had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

