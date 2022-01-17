Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 16,413 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $34,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,953,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,763,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,695,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.77. 2,930,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.