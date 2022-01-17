Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,594,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,002. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $8.01 on Monday, reaching $353.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,000. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

