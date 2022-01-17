Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $594.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,990. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $636.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.