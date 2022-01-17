Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $546.97.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $13.89 on Monday, reaching $502.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,060. The company has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

