Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,832,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,158,670. The company has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.