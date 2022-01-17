Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 6,430 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $64,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,270. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.