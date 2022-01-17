nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of nLIGHT worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in nLIGHT by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 488,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363,960 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $179,257.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $22.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

