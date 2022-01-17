NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.19% of National Health Investors worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Health Investors by 262.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NHI. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE:NHI opened at $60.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.