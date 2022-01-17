NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.08% of Ryder System worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE:R opened at $78.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.