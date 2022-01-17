Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $373,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $288.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

