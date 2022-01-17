Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in December

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. 84,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,770. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

