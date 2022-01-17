Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in December

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.
OTCMKTS NHYDY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. 84,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,770. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.62.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.