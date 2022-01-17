Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,031,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,697,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,280,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,045,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVT stock opened at $155.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

