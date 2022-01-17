Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,680 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.21% of Nutrien worth $76,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $81,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $71.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

